Wednesday, November 18th | 2 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Sarah Silverman Voices Frustration With Typecasting of Jewish Actresses in Hollywood

IDF Video Shows Retaliatory Strikes in Syria After Explosives Found on Golan Border

IAEA and US Pressure Iran Over Uranium Particles at ‘Atomic Warehouse’

Report: Israel Seeking to Engage Biden on Iran Policy

US Imposes Fresh Iran-Related Sanctions, Targets Khamenei-Linked Foundation

UK Jews Welcome Labour Chief Starmer’s Move to Not Seat Corbyn in Parliament, but Demand More Action Against Antisemitism

Poll Finds Low Support for Israel Among Bahrainis, Despite High Parallel Israeli Support for Them

IDF Intelligence Unit Boasts First Breastfeeding Room

Anti-Jewish Discrimination ‘Totally Unacceptable,’ European Parliament President Tells Top Rabbinical Group

Israel Neonatalogy Report: Only 3.5 Percent of Newborns Contract COVID-19 From Infected Mothers

November 18, 2020 10:08 am
0

Israel, Bahrain Cement New Ties With Pledges of Embassies and Visas

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani arrive for a news conference, after a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Menahem Kahana / Pool via Reuters.

Israel and Bahrain said on Wednesday they would open embassies, establish online visa systems and launch weekly flights between the countries soon, in a broadened cooperation promoted by Washington as an economic boon and means of isolating Iran.

On the first official visit by Bahraini officials to Israel, the Gulf kingdom’s foreign minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, said a Sept. 15 deal normalizing relations spelled “a warm peace that will deliver clear benefits to our peoples.”

The United Arab Emirates, which has also normalized ties with Israel, sent a delegation last month that did not leave Ben-Gurion International Airport in what was described as a coronavirus precaution.

The Bahraini envoys went on to Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem.

Palestinians, who want the eastern part of Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, have been outraged by the Arab countries’ engagement with Israel while their own goals are unmet.

In a possible sign of a rethink, a senior Palestinian official told Reuters that Palestinian ambassadors would return to Abu Dhabi and Manama after having been recalled in protest.

Al-Zayani’s trip coincided with a visit to Israel by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who hailed the regional rapprochement brokered by the Trump administration as it presses sanctions against Iran.

The normalization deals “tell malign actors like the Islamic Republic of Iran that their influence in the region is waning and that they are ever more isolated and shall forever be until they change their direction,” Pompeo said alongside his Bahraini counterpart and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al-Zayani announced that, as of Dec. 1, Bahrainis and Israelis will be able to apply online for entry visas. He also submitted a request to open a Bahraini embassy in Israel and said an Israeli embassy had been approved for Manama.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who is due to visit Manama next month, said he hoped opening ceremonies for the embassies would be held by the end of 2020.

The Bahraini delegation travelled on Gulf Air flight GF972 — a reference to Israel‘s telephone country code — in what was the airline’s first flight to Tel Aviv. Al-Zayani predicted 14 such flights weekly starting next year, as well as flights to the smaller Israeli destinations of Haifa and Eilat.

Sudan followed Bahrain and UAE in announcing last month it would move towards ties with Israel.

Further such developments appear unlikely before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office. 

Israel was due to send a first delegation to Sudan on Sunday, officials told Reuters, but the trip was postponed over what they described as logistical issues.

Speaking on Israel‘s Army Radio, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said a commitment towards a tough policy on Iran by Biden would determine whether other countries would opt for normalization deals with Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.