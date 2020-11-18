Wednesday, November 18th | 2 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Neonatalogy Report: Only 3.5 Percent of Newborns Contract COVID-19 From Infected Mothers

US Education Department to Investigate Antisemitism at University of Illinois

Survey: Working From Home May Cost Startup Nation Its Innovative Edge

Pentagon Senior Adviser Said US Support for Israel Was Due to ‘Israeli Lobby’ Money

Saudi Minister Says Kingdom Could Seek Nukes If Iran Obtains Them

Iran’s Zarif Says Biden Can Lift Sanctions With ‘Three Executive Orders’

Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria in Response to Explosive Devices Found on Border

Far-Right Propagandist Blames Jews for Trump Election Loss, Uses Blood Libel

Alton Brown — When Apologies for Antisemitism Aren’t Enough

Amid Changing Demographics, Will Jewish Voters Play a Growing Role in Swing States?

November 18, 2020 10:38 am
0

Israel Neonatalogy Report: Only 3.5 Percent of Newborns Contract COVID-19 From Infected Mothers

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Members of Israel’s Home Front Command help move premature babies in Israel. Photo: Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Some 105,000 babies have been born in Israel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, including 700 to mothers who tested positive for COVID-19 at the time that they gave birth. Only 24 of those babies (3.5 percent) tested positive at or shortly after birth, however, a new report by the Israel Neonatology Association revealed.

Of those 24, 11 were born prematurely.

Thus far, there have been no reported cases in Israel of newborns contracting the virus from their mother’s placenta, although there have been cases of babies contracting the virus in the days following birth.

The Israeli findings correlate with data collected worldwide, which indicate that pregnant women rarely, if ever, transmit COVID-19 to fetuses.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.