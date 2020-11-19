Thursday, November 19th | 3 Kislev 5781

November 19, 2020 10:20 am
Brooklyn College Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

Boylan Hall at Brooklyn College in New York. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.orgThe student senate at Brooklyn College in New York adopted the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism on Tuesday.

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Of the 14,970 undergraduates at Brooklyn College, as many as 4,000 of them are Jewish, or 27 percent of the student body, while out of the school’s 2,841 graduates, some 500, or 18 percent, are Jewish, according to Hillel International.

