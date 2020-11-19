Thursday, November 19th | 3 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Says Coronavirus Death Toll Up by 476 Over 24 Hours at 43,418: TV

Agudath Israel Files Suit in US Supreme Court to Reopen Synagogues Amid Heightened COVID Rates

Netanyahu Lauds Pompeo, Trump Administration for ‘Unprecedented Heights’ of US-Israel Alliance

IDF Reveals: Iranian Quds Force’s Unit 840 Behind Golan Heights Bombing Attempt

German Minister Warns Israel Against Unilateral Actions Affecting Palestinians

Brooklyn College Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

UAE Views Israel as a Strategic Cybersecurity Partner, Says Head of National Cyber Authority

US Senators Seek to Stop Trump’s $23 Billion in Arms Sales to UAE

Mother of Terrorist Serving Two Life Sentences in Israel Calls Son a ‘Hero’

Pompeo: US to Label Goods Produced in West Bank Settlements as ‘Made in Israel’

November 19, 2020 11:54 am
0

Iran Says Coronavirus Death Toll Up by 476 Over 24 Hours at 43,418: TV

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian woman wears a mask and face shield, amid a rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 24, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 43,418, with 476 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, adding the total number of infections had reached 815,117 in the worst-hit Middle Eastern country.

Urging the nation to adhere to the health protocols to control the spread of the disease, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 13,223 new cases had been identified in the last 24 hours in the country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.