UN Committee Approves Israeli-Led Resolution on ‘Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development’

The United Nations Second Committee approved with a large majority on Wednesday an Israeli-led resolution titled “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development.”

The resolution was passed by a 126-44 vote, with nine abstentions.

“Today’s resolution is a great victory for Israel and for all countries that care about the future,” Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan commented. “It addresses the steps we need to take so that every country can enjoy the benefits of innovation and build a sustainable and inclusive economy. And despite attempts to sabotage it, it was adopted with an overwhelming majority.”

“Unfortunately, there are some in this body, who despite recognizing the value of innovation, decided to vote against it,” Erdan noted. “Their ‘no’ vote was driven not by reason or logic but by antisemitism and intolerance. These member states should be ashamed. Instead of advancing a more sustainable future, they cling to racism and bigotry. We should all feel outraged.”

The resolution “supports the UN’s Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and focuses on actions needed for the post-COVID-19 recovery,” Israel’s UN Mission said in a statement.

“With 1.5 billion workers in the informal economy severely affected, and youth unemployment soaring to 67.6 million, the resolution calls for efforts to help entrepreneurs and micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises,” it added. “It emphasizes the need to support those most affected, such as women, incentivizes environmentally and socially sustainable solutions to today’s unique challenges, invests in education and skills development and encourages innovating thinking.”