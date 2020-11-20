Friday, November 20th | 4 Kislev 5781

November 20, 2020 11:54 am
Apple TV+ to Premiere Its Second Israeli Series, ‘Losing Alice,’ in January

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Ayelet Zurer in a scene from “Losing Alice.” Photo: Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ announced on Thursday that it would premiere its second Israeli series, the eight-episode show “Losing Alice,” this coming January.

The first three episodes of the neo-noir psychological thriller will begin streaming on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, with the following episodes premiering weekly on Fridays.

Apple acquired global rights to “Losing Alice” in June from the show’s creator, writer and director Sigal Avin after it aired on HOT in Israel.

It first premiered at the We Are One: A Global Film Festival and was featured as part of this year’s Cannes Series lineup.

It will now stream globally, in Hebrew with English subtitles, on Apple TV+ as part of a co-production deal with Israel’s Dori Media in association with HOT.

“Losing Alice” tells the story of a 48-year-old film director named Alice (Ayelet Zurer) who becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), “and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success,” Apple TV+ said in a press release.

“‘Losing Alice’ is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind…Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other,” Apple TV+ added.

