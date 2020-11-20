Friday, November 20th | 4 Kislev 5781

November 20, 2020 10:08 am
0

Syria Condemns Pompeo’s Visit to ‘Occupied’ Golan Heights

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks after a security briefing on Mount Bental, in the Golan Heights, Israel, Nov. 19, 2020. Photo: Patrick Semansky / Pool via Reuters.

Syria condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to the “occupied” Golan Heights on Thursday in the “strongest language” and said it was a provocative act before US President Donald Trump leaves his post, state media said.

“The visit is a provocative move before the end of Trump’s administration and a flagrant violation of our sovereignty,” a government source was quoted on state media as saying.

Trump delighted Israel in 2019 by recognizing its sovereignty over the Golan — the strategic plateau Israel took control of from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1981, Israel annexed the Golan in a move that was not recognized internationally.

