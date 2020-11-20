Syria Condemns Pompeo’s Visit to ‘Occupied’ Golan Heights

Syria condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to the “occupied” Golan Heights on Thursday in the “strongest language” and said it was a provocative act before US President Donald Trump leaves his post, state media said.

“The visit is a provocative move before the end of Trump’s administration and a flagrant violation of our sovereignty,” a government source was quoted on state media as saying.

Trump delighted Israel in 2019 by recognizing its sovereignty over the Golan — the strategic plateau Israel took control of from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1981, Israel annexed the Golan in a move that was not recognized internationally.