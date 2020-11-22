Sunday, November 22nd | 7 Kislev 5781

November 22, 2020 7:58 pm
In Apparent Message to Biden, Netanyahu Says Don't Go Back to Nuclear Agreement With Iran

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem June 28, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that there should be no return to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for former prime minister David Ben-Gurion, Netanyahu said, “There can be no going back to the previous nuclear agreement. We must stick to an uncompromising policy of ensuring that Iran will not develop nuclear weapons.”

“Thanks to our determined stand against the nuclearization of Iran, and to our opposition to the nuclear agreement with Iran, many Arab countries have fundamentally changed their approach to Israel,” he added, referring to Israel’s recent normalization deals with the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.

Netanyahu’s remarks were apparently intended as a signal to the incoming Biden administration, as Joe Biden has said he wants to quickly rejoin the deal, from which President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

Biden has said, however, that he would like to see adjustments made to the deal before rejoining, though he has been vague on what these changes might be.

