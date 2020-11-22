Sunday, November 22nd | 6 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Arabia Confident Biden Will Pursue Regional Stability, Foreign Minister Says

Iran Reports 13,053 New Coronavirus Cases, 475 Deaths

Biden’s First Cabinet Picks Coming Tuesday, Chief of Staff Klain Says

Netanyahu Welcomes Lifting of Restrictions on Jonathan Pollard

IMF: Israeli Economy Has Good Chance of Recovery From Coronavirus Crunch

Gaza Terrorists Launch Rocket at Israel’s South; IDF Hits Hamas Targets

Israeli Judoka Peter Paltchik Takes Gold at European Championships

US Department of Justice Denies Deportation Appeal of Former German Nazi Guard

Despite Uptick in COVID-19, White House to Host Annual Hanukkah Party

US Firms Set to Be Barred From Top Israeli Aerospace Company’s $5 Billion IPO

November 22, 2020 7:46 pm
0

Iran Reports 13,053 New Coronavirus Cases, 475 Deaths

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian woman wears a mask and face shield, amid a rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 24, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran recorded 13,053 new cases of coronavirus and 475 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

That took the total death toll to 44,802 and the tally of cases to 854,361 in the Middle East’s worst-hit state.

On Saturday, Iran introduced tougher restrictions for two weeks to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs.

Some Iranian authorities have warned that daily coronavirus deaths could reach 1,200 if the nation failed to respect health protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.