November 23, 2020 3:14 pm
0

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Urges Biden to Continue Trump’s Policies in Middle East

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune. Photo: Screenshot.

US President-elect Joe Biden should seek to preserve the foreign policy accomplishments of the outgoing Trump administration in the Middle East, the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said in a television interview last week.

Appearing on the “L’Chayim” talk show, hosted by Mark Golub on JBS, Dovid Efune remarked that if he was advising Biden, he would tell him, “Your first order of business in the Middle East should be to send emissaries to the capitals of moderate Sunni Arab states, and of course to Israel, and say, ‘Listen, we disagreed with the Trump administration on a hell of a lot, but on Middle East policy we’re going to keep it going.’”

“Right now, you have the Saudis, the Moroccans, the Omanis, sitting and waiting,” Efune noted. “They’re asking a fundamental question before they feel prepared dive in to new relations with Israel, new relations with the West, like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan have done. They need to know where this administration stands on Iran. They need to know that this new administration has their back. With those reassurances, President Biden can score some early diplomatic victories in the Middle East that he can claim credit for.”

Watch the full “L’Chayim” episode below:

