November 23, 2020 8:38 am
Germany, France and Britain to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Monday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, following a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is meeting his French and British counterparts in Berlin on Monday for talks focusing on the nuclear deal with Iran, a German foreign office spokeswoman said, adding Iran was violating the agreement systematically.

“Together with our partners, we strongly call on Iran to stop violating the deal and return to fulfilling all its nuclear obligations completely,” the spokeswoman said.

