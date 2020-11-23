Iran Vows ‘Crushing Response’ to Israeli ‘Disruption’ of Its Presence in Syria

JNS.org – Iran said on Sunday that it would quash any additional attempts by Israel to hamper Tehran’s role in Syria.

During a weekly virtual news conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khateebzadeh said, “The Zionist regime (Israel) is well aware that the era of hit and run is over, and therefore, they are very cautious,” reported Reuters.

“Iran’s presence in Syria is advisory, and naturally, if anyone disrupts this advisory presence, our response will be a crushing one,” he added.

Khateebzadeh’s comment came on the heels of Israel’s latest airstrikes on Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria.

