Monday, November 23rd | 7 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

SJP-Backed Student Referendum at Tufts Pushes Antisemitic Libel That Israel Trains US Police to Harm Minorities

EU Leaders Poised to Step Up Battle Against Antisemitism at Upcoming Brussels Summit

Biden Taps Blinken to Reshape US Foreign Policy in Post-Trump Era

Enduring Memories of Holocaust Remembrance

Meet the Israeli Company That Is Revolutionizing Disney’s Streaming Distribution

Mastercard Ranks Israel as Best Country for Women Entrepreneurs

New York Governor Cuomo Demands Probe Into ‘Deceitful’ Hasidic Wedding After Thousands Attend

Israel’s El Al Airlines to Fly 14 Weekly Flights to Dubai

Obama, Netanyahu, AIPAC and the Jews

Netanyahu’s Visit to Saudi Arabia ‘Dangerous,’ Hamas Warns

November 23, 2020 11:24 am
0

Israel’s El Al Airlines to Fly 14 Weekly Flights to Dubai

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

El Al planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

El Al Israel Airlines will operate 14 weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai from Dec. 13, it said on Monday, joining a handful of carriers launching routes between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israel and the UAE agreed in September to establish diplomatic relations, breaking a longstanding taboo and paving the way for economic cooperation.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Israeli flag carrier El Al plans to operate three flights a day on Sundays and Thursdays and two flights on other days of the week. Flights will be on Boeing 737-900 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, it said.

El Al noted that until the mutual visa entry agreement enters into force between the countries, or until there is another bilateral solution, Israeli travelers can enter the UAE with a foreign passport that allows entry to the destination and/or receive a valid visa prior to the flight.

Related coverage

November 23, 2020 10:43 am
0

Netanyahu’s Visit to Saudi Arabia ‘Dangerous,’ Hamas Warns

JNS.org - Hamas on Monday lambasted the Saudis for agreeing to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the...

Israel‘s borders have for the most part been closed to foreigners during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only Israeli passport holders allowed entry.

Smaller rivals Arkia and Israir have said they plan to begin flights to Dubai next month. State-owned Dubai airline flydubai also said it would start twice-daily fights between the UAE’s business hub and Tel Aviv this month.

El Al and Etihad Airways, the United Arab Emirates’ national airline, last week signed a deal to explore deeper cooperation such as joint codesharing between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv and other destinations.

Etihad has said it intends to start daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv starting on March 28 next year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.