Monday, November 23rd | 7 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Facebook Still Ignoring Warnings of Neo-Nazi Fundraising Network on Its Platforms, New Report Claims

SJP-Backed Student Referendum at Tufts Pushes Antisemitic Libel That Israel Trains US Police to Harm Minorities

EU Leaders Poised to Step Up Battle Against Antisemitism at Upcoming Brussels Summit

Biden Taps Blinken to Reshape US Foreign Policy in Post-Trump Era

Enduring Memories of Holocaust Remembrance

Meet the Israeli Company That Is Revolutionizing Disney’s Streaming Distribution

Mastercard Ranks Israel as Best Country for Women Entrepreneurs

New York Governor Cuomo Demands Probe Into ‘Deceitful’ Hasidic Wedding After Thousands Attend

Israel’s El Al Airlines to Fly 14 Weekly Flights to Dubai

Obama, Netanyahu, AIPAC and the Jews

November 23, 2020 8:14 am
0

Veteran Syrian Diplomat Mekdad Named Foreign Minister, State Media Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al Mekdad speaks during a news conference, in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad named veteran diplomat Faisal Mekdad as foreign minister on Sunday to replace Walid Moalem, who died last week, state media reported.

Mekdad, 66, had been deputy foreign minister since 2006. He has also held a string of diplomatic posts, including envoy to the United Nations.

Assad also appointed Bashar al-Jaafari, currently ambassador to the UN, as deputy foreign minister.

Mekdad, like Moalem, is a staunch defender of Assad’s bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters in 2011, when thousands took to the streets calling for an end to the Assad family’s decades-old authoritarian rule that later erupted into a full-scale civil war.

Related coverage

November 23, 2020 11:24 am
0

Israel’s El Al Airlines to Fly 14 Weekly Flights to Dubai

El Al Israel Airlines will operate 14 weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai from Dec. 13, it said on Monday, joining...

Moalem died last Monday at the age of 79, after suffering years of heart problems.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif phoned Mekdad and congratulated him on his new position, stressing Tehran’s “continued strategic cooperation” with Syria, official Iranian media outlets said.

Mekdad is a strong advocate of strengthening ties with Iran and Russia, the two main allies who have helped shore up Assad’s rule and allowed him to regain most of the territory he once lost to the armed opposition.

The veteran diplomat has also been the country’s main interlocuter with UN agencies and foreign agencies based in Damascus and instrumental in efforts to divert aid to serve the cash-strapped government’s priorities, UN sources and international aid workers say.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.