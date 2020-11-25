Wednesday, November 25th | 9 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Incoming Senior Biden Staffer Justified Suicide Bombers During Second Intifada

An Israeli Soldier Gives His All for Lonely Senior Citizens

Pollard: The Man Israel Left Behind and the Damage Left With Him

Syrian Army Says Israel Hits Southern Damascus in Second Strike in Week

Al-Masri’s Assassination Exposed Iran’s Ties with Al-Qaeda

Antisemites Combating Antisemitism: an Orwellian Farce

This Year, Thankful for a Chair and a Table

Many Turks Feel They Don’t Belong in Their Own Country

Hamas Threatens Israel: Send More Ventilators or You’ll Get Bombed

In First Speech as US Secretary of State Nominee, Blinken Recalls Story of Late Holocaust-Surviving Stepfather

November 25, 2020 10:10 am
0

Incoming Senior Biden Staffer Justified Suicide Bombers During Second Intifada

avatar by JNS.org

US President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees, at his transition headquarters, in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Joshua Roberts.

JNS.org – Reema Dodin, announced on Monday as a deputy director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs for the incoming Biden administration, once praised suicide bombers during the Second Intifada.

In 2002, Dodin, then a student at the University of California, Berkeley, spoke about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with residents of Lodi, Calif., saying that “suicide bombers were the last resort of a desperate people,” according to the Lodi News-Sentinel.

The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dodin, who was named to her new position alongside Shuwanza Goff, will be the first Palestinian-American to serve as a White House staffer, according to Palestinian media. She currently serves as deputy chief of staff and floor director to Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.).

Dodin participated in a demonstration in 2001 at UC Berkeley that called for the university to divest from Israel. She said that a pro-Israel group on campus “say they want peace, but it’s a peace based on their rules.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.