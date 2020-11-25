Wednesday, November 25th | 9 Kislev 5781

November 25, 2020 9:38 am
Iran Records Highest Daily Coronavirus Infections of 13,843, TV Reports

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian woman wears a mask and face shield, amid a rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 24, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran registered on Wednesday a daily record high of 13,843 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, pushing the national tally to 894,385 in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.

Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the death toll rose by 469 in the past 24 hours to 46,207.

Iran’s health officials have voiced alarm over a surge in infections, urging the nation to adhere to the health protocols, including wearing face masks and social distancing.

On Saturday, Iran introduced tougher restrictions for two weeks to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs.

