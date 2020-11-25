Israeli Envoy Calls for UN Action Against Iran Over Its Actions in Syria

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has called on the UN Security Council to take immediate steps to end the Iranian presence in Syria.

The Islamic republic has been largely credited for keeping Syrian President Bashar Assad in power throughout the bloody, near-decade-long civil war that erupted in the country in 2011. Tehran has been sending Damascus funds and weapons, as well as troops. It has also ordered Hezbollah, its proxy in Lebanon, to rally to Assad’s aid.

Israel, Erdan wrote in an official letter to the UN on Wednesday, is profoundly concerned by the “recurring incidents in which improvised explosive devices are planted along the line between Israel and Syria with the intent to attack Israel and in direct violation of the Disengagement Agreement (1974).”

The Israeli ambassador went on to state that “these incidents, conducted by Iran’s proxies in Syria (IRGC Quds Force, Unit 840), prove once again that Syrian territory, including the Area of Separation (AOS), is being abused by hostile elements. The Syrian regime continues to allow Iran and its proxies to use its territory, including military facilities and infrastructure, to entrench its presence in Syria and undermine efforts to maintain stability in the region. This reflects the Syrian regime’s failure to fulfill its obligations under the relevant Security Council resolutions.”

