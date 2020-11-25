Wednesday, November 25th | 9 Kislev 5781

November 25, 2020 10:20 am
Israeli Military Sees 160 Percent Rise in Number of Females in Combat Roles

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A female Israeli soldier. Photo: Reuters / IDF.

JNS.org – The number of women in combat roles in the Israeli Defense Forces has risen by 160 percent over the past six years, it was revealed on Tuesday during a discussion at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

According to Brig. Gen. Amir Vadmani, head of the Manpower Directorate’s Planning and Research Department, the integration of women in the IDF is continually on the rise, and today women represent 18 percent of the army’s combat roles. Vadmani added that the scope of women in non-combat roles has dropped by 25 percent, and that this week the IDF will launch another pilot for female combat soldiers in the Armored Corps and Border Defense Force.

The discussion was also attended by Mor Lidani, who in May, along with three other pre-army recruits, filed a High Court of Justice petition urging the defense minister and IDF chief ‎of staff to allow women to try out for special-forces units.

Lidani was joined by MK Merav Michaeli (Labor), who lambasted the IDF’s conduct on the issue.

“Today, all of the modern armies are passing by the IDF, which is lagging behind with pathetic and pitiful arguments. The process for implementing equality of opportunity in terms of examination, selection and placement should have begun a long time ago based on the right person for the job, not the reproductive organ or gender. First of all, women need to be looked at as human beings, and then the IDF move ahead into the modern era,” Michaeli told the committee.

Committee Chairman MK Zvika Hauser (Derech Eretz) concluded the meeting by saying that the army must continue eschewing discrimination between men and women.

“The IDF must aspire to let every person maximize their potential during their service, women and men alike,” he said.

