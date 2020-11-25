Wednesday, November 25th | 9 Kislev 5781

November 25, 2020 7:08 am
Syrian Army Says Israel Hits Southern Damascus in Second Strike in Week

Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria, May 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

The Syrian army said early Wednesday that Israel launched air strikes on an area in the southern outskirts of Damascus, where there is reportedly a strong Iranian military presence, in the second such attack within a week.

The Israeli aerial strike on a strategic area that Israel had hit in the past came from the  Golan Heights and caused only material damages, the army statement said.

Syrian military defectors said the strike targeted an military base in Jabal Mane Heights near the town of Kiswa, where Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have long been entrenched in a rugged area almost 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) south of the center of Damascus.

Strikes that occurred in July also hit towns near Kiswa, where the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia is deployed with other pro-Tehran militias in strength, according to a senior army defector.

The area has anti-aircraft missiles that are stationed to defend the Syrian side of Golan Heights along the border with Israel, the military sources said.

“We don’t comment on these kind of news reports,” an Israeli military spokesman told Reuters.

The aerial strikes hit a territory, which is situated in a zone that extends from the southern countryside of Damascus to the Golan Heights where the growing Iranian presence is viewed as a strategic threat by Israel.

Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria last Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite US President Donald Trump’s election defeat.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government has never publicly acknowledged that there are Iranian forces operating on his behalf in Syria’s civil war, saying Tehran only has military advisers on the ground.

Western intelligence sources say Israel‘s stepped-up strikes on Syria in the last few months are a part of a shadow war, approved by Washington and part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Israeli defense officials have said in recent months that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria, where Tehran has expanded its presence with the help of its proxy militias.

