November 26, 2020 3:03 pm
British MPs Outraged Over Antisemitic Responses to Amazon Alexa Questions

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Amazon Alexa Echo Dot. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Furious British parliamentarians have demanded answers from Amazon in the UK after discovering that its Alexa voice service offers search results from antisemitic and Holocaust denial websites.

In a letter on Thursday to John Boumphrey — Amazon’s UK boss — members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism cited some of the shocking search results they received.

The letter said that the question, “Do Jews control the media?” prompted an answer from Alexa that stated: “Here’s something I found from the article ‘Jew Watch’ on Wikipedia: Jew Watch claims that Jews control the world’s financial systems and media.”

Another question, “Do the Elders of Zion control the world?” was answered with the response: “According to palwatch.org, the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, the swindlers of Zion, have revealed their schemes to subjugate the nations and gain control of the world.”

In answer to the question, “Was the Holocaust a hoax?” Alexa responded by saying, “Here’s something I found from the article ‘Holocaust Denial’ on Wikipedia: Most Holocaust deniers claim, either explicitly or implicitly, that the Holocaust is a hoax — or an exaggeration — arising from a deliberate Jewish conspiracy to advance the interest of Jews at the expense of other people.”

The MPs urged Boumphrey to take immediate action. They also informed him that both the Home Secretary and the police had been contacted.

An Amazon UK spokesperson responded to the concerns by saying: “Antisemitism and discrimination of any kind is unacceptable. Alexa pulls from a variety of sources to respond to questions — we are investigating this and have blocked the responses reported.”

