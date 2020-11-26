PA Show: Israel ‘Deliberately Killing Palestinian Children’

Thursday, November 26th | 10 Kislev 5781

November 26, 2020 10:31 am
Palestinian schoolchildren sit inside a classroom at an UNRWA-run school, on the first day of a new school year, in Gaza City, Aug. 29, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

JNS.org – To mark International Children’s Day, Palestinian children were taught that Israel deliberately targets and murders them, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Tuesday.

In the Nov. 21 episode of the children’s program “The Best Home,” which airs on official PA television, host Walaa al-Battat said: “Unfortunately—and this is a very painful thing that I want to tell you about—a number of friends have lost their right to live because the occupation is deliberately killing the Palestinian children, and this is a very painful thing.”

The same claim was made during an official PA TV news broadcast the day before by a reporter stating that Israel murders Palestinian children in “random summary executions,” according to PMW.

“There is no security for their [Palestinian children’s] lives that are threatened by danger at every moment. Every one of them—on the road or at home—is a candidate to be the next martyr,” said the reporter.

