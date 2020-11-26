Thursday, November 26th | 10 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Supreme Court Backs Jewish, Christian Groups Over New York Virus Curbs

More Than Meets the Eye in Secretive Meeting Between America, Israel and Saudi Arabia

Aloha State’s Kai Kahele Vows to Oppose BDS, Fight Antisemitism

Jewish-Arab Hackathon Aims to Model New Projects and Ties in Jerusalem

PA Show: Israel ‘Deliberately Killing Palestinian Children’

‘Today, Peace Is Being Signed Mainly for Economic Reasons,’ Says CEO Of Top Israeli Bank

Netanyahu: ‘We’re Flying at Breakneck Speed Into a New Era in the Middle East’

When Will Jewish Refugees From Arab Nations Get the Justice They Deserve?

A New Lebanese Civil War?

Universities Compromise Values for Arab Money

November 26, 2020 10:25 am
0

‘Today, Peace Is Being Signed Mainly for Economic Reasons,’ Says CEO Of Top Israeli Bank

avatar by James Spiro / CTech

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed display their copies of signed agreements as they participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, September 15, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner.

CTech – Whereas history has shown ties between nations are usually formed due to security or defense, Bank Leumi CEO Hanan Friedman, speaking on the morning of the first summit dedicated to enhancing relations between Israel and the UAE, highlighted the economic value that these two nations can share with one another.

“Developing economic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will open trade channels with other Gulf countries and with African countries, and will affect relations throughout the Middle East,” he said.

It is unsurprising that Friedman, who has been CEO of one of Israel’s largest banks since August 2019, would highlight the economic elements of peace brought on by the Abraham Accords.

“If in the past peace agreements were signed between neighboring countries in order to achieve protection and security, today peace is being signed mainly for economic reasons,” he stated.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.