Friday, November 27th | 11 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Sister Rock Band Haim Shocked by ‘Album of the Year’ Grammy Nomination: ‘We’re Three Jews From the Valley’

Israel’s Ethiopian-Born Aliyah Minister to Travel to Country of Birth to Bring 500 Jews to Israel

Prominent Iranian Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh Assassinated – State Media

Woman Screaming ‘Slaughter the Jews’ Attacks Rabbi in Central Vienna as Onlookers Stand By

Jewish Man Confronted With Hitler Salutes While Walking in Australian City of Melbourne

Canadian Campus Fraternity Behind Racist, Antisemitic Chatroom ‘Seething With Hate’

Freed British-Australian Academic Was Detained in Iran Due to Israeli Partner: Media

Iranian Envoy Faces Trial Over Foiled Bomb Plot Targeting Trump Lawyer Giuliani

Trump Says He Will Leave the White House If Electoral College Votes for Biden

‘Eytan Stibbe is Leading the Next Wave of Private Astronauts,’ Says Head of Ramon Foundation

November 27, 2020 11:08 am
0

British Archaeologist Finds ‘Likely’ Birthplace of Jesus Beneath Modern-Day Convent in Nazareth

avatar by i24 News

The northern Israeli town of Nazareth. Photo: public domain.

i24News– A prominent British archaeologist claims to have unearthed what is most likely the site of the childhood home of Jesus Christ in Nazareth.

In his new book titled “The Sisters of Nazareth Convent: A Roman Period, Byzantine and Crusader Site in Central Nazareth,” Prof. Ken Dark of Reading University recounts how he has spent 14 years studying the remnants of a dwelling dating back some 2,000 years beneath a modern-day convent.

“Nobody could have been more surprised than me,” Dark told the BBC. “I didn’t go to Nazareth to find the house of Jesus, I was actually doing a study of the city’s history as a Byzantine Christian pilgrimage center.”

His findings, however, make for “by no means a conclusive case,” he told CBS. “On the one hand, we can put forward a totally plausible case that this was Jesus’s childhood home. But on the other hand, actually proving that is beyond the scope of the evidence. It’s debatable whether it would ever be possible to prove that.”

Related coverage

November 27, 2020 2:09 pm
0

Israel’s Ethiopian-Born Aliyah Minister to Travel to Country of Birth to Bring 500 Jews to Israel

Israel’s Ethiopian-born Minister of Immigrant Absorption will be traveling to the country of her birth on Saturday to bring hundreds...

Dark pointed out that the ancient home bore evidence of “excellent craftsmanship” and a “structural understanding of rock.”

It was 19th-century archaeologists who first suggested the site was Jesus, Mary and Joseph’s home; however, the hypothesis was dismissed in the early 20th century, before Dark’s efforts appear to have revived it.

Nazareth, which Christians believe is the birthplace of Jesus Christ, is today the largest predominantly Arab city in Israel, with a population of over 75,000 Muslims and Christians.

The Christian Gospels provide few details regarding the childhood of Jesus.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.