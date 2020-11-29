Sunday, November 29th | 13 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Pundit Calls for Attack on Haifa After Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist

Who Was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the ‘Mysterious’ Nuclear Scientist Killed Outside of Tehran?

The Prospective Return of Global Appeasement

Donald Trump’s Gifts to Israel

The Audacity of Belgium

Israel’s Left Is Dying Because It Lacks Vision

Obama’s Revisionist ‘Promised Land’

Norway to Extradite Suspect in 1982 Attack on Paris Jewish Restaurant

Recount in Wisconsin County Demanded by Trump Increases Biden’s Margin

India’s Modi Visits Key Vaccine Facilities as COVID-19 Case Load Surges

November 29, 2020 12:26 pm
0

Iranian Pundit Calls for Attack on Haifa After Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist

avatar by JNS.org

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech on the occasion of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, in Tehran, Iran, March 20, 2020. Photo: Official Khamenei website / Handout via Reuters.

JNS.org – If Israel was behind the assassination on Friday of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Tehran should launch an attack on Haifa, asserts an op-ed in Sunday’s regime-controlled Kayan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to an AP report, the article, penned by Iranian analyst Sadollah Zarei, calls for an attack on Israeli facilities — one that is stronger than the missile strike against US forces in Iraq following the assassination in January of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani — and that “causes heavy human casualties.”

This, argues Zarei, “will definitely lead to deterrence, because the United States and the Israeli regime and its agents are by no means ready to take part in a war and a military confrontation.”

Fakhrizadeh was shot and killed on Nov. 27  in Damavand, east of Tehran after a truck bomb exploded next to his vehicle. Iranian officials are blaming Israel for the attack, with parliamentarians chanting, “Death to America! Death to Israel!” and working on a bill to stop inspections of nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the report said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.