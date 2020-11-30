Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian Leader Abbas Meet, Hope Biden Revives Peace Process

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders set high hopes that US President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks over a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, officials said.

A palace statement after the meeting with Abbas in the Red Sea port of Aqaba said, “His Majesty stressed Jordan stood with all its resources alongside Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights to set up an independent state.”

In his first conversation with an Arab leader since his election earlier this month, Biden spoke with King Abdullah last week, telling him that he hoped to cooperate on “supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”