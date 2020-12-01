German Police Raid Sites Linked to Neo-Nazi Paramilitary Named in Honor of Waffen SS War Criminal

A German neo-Nazi paramilitary group named in honor of a sadistic SS war criminal was banned by the federal government on Tuesday, as police carried out raids on the homes of its supporters in three separate states.

Knives, machetes, a crossbow, narcotics and a range of illegal Nazi insignias, including swastikas, were uncovered during the raids that accompanied the government’s ban on “Wolf Brigade 44″ — the fourth right-wing extremist organization to have been closed down by Germany’s federal Interior Ministry during 2020.

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, the interior minister of the state of North-Rhine Westphalia confirmed that the group espoused core Nazi dogmas about race.

“Its members openly promote National Socialist ideas and they refer to the Federal Republic as a ‘Jewish republic,'” Herbert Reul stated. “That is the most disgusting Nazi symbolism and rhetoric.”

In a separate statement, the federal Interior Ministry in Berlin said that “Wolf Brigade 44” had “openly acknowledged Adolf Hitler and sought to re-establish a Nazi state by abolishing the democratic constitutional state.”