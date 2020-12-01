Tuesday, December 1st | 15 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Police Raid Sites Linked to Neo-Nazi Paramilitary Named in Honor of Waffen SS War Criminal

The New York Times Publicizes Iranian Propaganda ‘Protests’ Without Disclosing Regime Role

‘Embodiment of Peace’: First Israeli Commercial Flight Lands in Dubai

Israel and the Palestinians: A Land for All

Israeli War of Independence Pilot Returns to Sky to Celebrate 100th Birthday

‘Beyond Horrifying’: New Jersey Cops Investigate Dead Pig Placed Outside Rabbi’s Home During Shabbat

Activists and Experts Demand German Transparency on UNRWA Support

Israel and Global Powers Compete for Access to the Eastern Mediterranean

Slovenia Labels Hezbollah in Its Entirety as Terrorist Group

Jerusalem Syndrome: Tech Leaders Gush Over City’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

December 1, 2020 2:38 pm
0

German Police Raid Sites Linked to Neo-Nazi Paramilitary Named in Honor of Waffen SS War Criminal

avatar by Ben Cohen

(Illustrative) A police vehicle is seen at the area where a Jewish man was attacked, in front of a synagogue, in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Fabian Bimmer.

A German neo-Nazi paramilitary group named in honor of a sadistic SS war criminal was banned by the federal government on Tuesday, as police carried out raids on the homes of its supporters in three separate states.

Knives, machetes, a crossbow, narcotics and a range of illegal Nazi insignias, including swastikas, were uncovered during the raids that accompanied the government’s ban on “Wolf Brigade 44″ — the fourth right-wing extremist organization to have been closed down by Germany’s federal Interior Ministry during 2020.

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, the interior minister of the state of North-Rhine Westphalia confirmed that the group espoused core Nazi dogmas about race.

“Its members openly promote National Socialist ideas and they refer to the Federal Republic as a ‘Jewish republic,'” Herbert Reul stated. “That is the most disgusting Nazi symbolism and rhetoric.”

Related coverage

December 1, 2020 11:14 am
0

‘Beyond Horrifying’: New Jersey Cops Investigate Dead Pig Placed Outside Rabbi’s Home During Shabbat

Police in New Jersey are investigating an apparent hate crime after the carcass of a dead pig was left on...

In a separate statement, the federal Interior Ministry in Berlin said that “Wolf Brigade 44” had “openly acknowledged Adolf Hitler and sought to re-establish a Nazi state by abolishing the democratic constitutional state.” 

The statement continued: “Characteristics of the group are its military demeanor, its pronounced racism and antisemitism, and the combative-aggressive attitude that it propagated publicly and in social media in order to spread its inhuman ideology and gain further supporters.”

The “44” in the group’s name is code for the letters “DD” — a reference to the notorious “Division Dirlewanger” of the Waffen SS.

Commanded by Oskar Dirlewanger, a Nazi officer with a reputation for extreme brutality, the unit was originally composed of convicted criminals drafted into the SS by the Nazi regime. It was responsible for mass atrocities against Jews and resistance fighters in Nazi-occupied Poland, Belarus, Hungary and Slovakia.

The “Wolf Brigade 44” group first came into existence in 2016. According to German intelligence sources, its structure contains a military wing known as the “Storm Brigade” alongside the main group.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.