December 1, 2020 10:12 am
Palestinian Authority Religious-Affairs Adviser Hails Terrorists as ‘Great Martyrs’

avatar by JNS.org

Mahmoud Al-Habbash, senior adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo: PA TV.

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority Supreme Sharia Judge Mahmoud Al-Habbash earlier this month referred to terrorists as “beloved” and “great martyrs,” Palestinian Media Watch reported on Sunday.

Al-Habbash, PA leader Mahmoud Abbas’s religious-affairs adviser, praised a number of specific Palestinian terrorists during the program “Reexamination,” broadcast Nov. 11 on official PA TV.

“We have already bid farewell to our beloved ones, our leaders and our martyrs, including [former PLO chief and PA leader] martyr Yasser Arafat, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin [the founder of Hamas), martyr Abu Jihad [a terrorist responsible for the murder of 125 Israelis], martyr Abu Iyad [the head of the Black September terror organization] and other great martyrs,” Al-Habbash said, according to the report.

This is not the first time that Al Habbash has lauded Palestinians who killed Israelis. AS PMW has documented, the PA religious figure regularly has taught that the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel is a war between “good and evil, between two projects: Allah’s project vs. Satan’s project,” and that the Koran commands fighting—and permits the killing of Israelis. According to PMW, he has also asserted that Islam’s religious war to destroy Israel has begun.

