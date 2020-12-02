Wednesday, December 2nd | 16 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

EU Council Adopts Declaration to Bolster Fight Against Antisemitism

Famed Human Rights Activist Garry Kasparov Honored With Algemeiner’s Prestigious ‘Warrior for Truth’ Award at Virtual ‘J100’ Gala

Israel Set to Officially Open Embassy in Bahrain by End of Month

Neo-Nazi Killer’s Parents Share ‘Moral Responsibility’ for Yom Kippur Attack on German Synagogue, Lawyer Argues

Algemeiner Reveals 7th Annual ‘J100’ List at Virtual Gala Featuring Garry Kasparov and Jesse Eisenberg

Israel Expects $220 Million in Non-Defense Trade With Bahrain in 2021

Droning the Drove: Israeli Cow-Herders Turn to Flying Tech

Israeli Fintech Company Aiming to Become the First Unicorn on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Friedman on Feat of Abraham Accords: ‘Gulf Interests Largely in Line With Those of Israel’

Israel Edges Toward New Elections Amid Festering Coalition Crisis

December 2, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Israel Set to Officially Open Embassy in Bahrain by End of Month

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Manama, Bahrain. Photo: Wadiia via Wikimedia Commons.

Israel is set to open an official embassy in Bahrain this month, completing a decades-long process of building diplomatic relations with the Gulf country.

Ties between Israel and Bahrain have been conducted secretly for some 25 years, but have become more and more public over the past decade, including the opening of an unofficial diplomatic mission.

Bahrain officially normalized relations with Israel when the two countries signed the “Abraham Accords” in September.

Axios reported that, by the end of December, the secret diplomatic mission will be shut down and an embassy will be opened at a new site, which will be publicly labeled with an Israeli flag.

Two Israeli diplomats have reportedly already arrived in the Bahraini capital of Manama and received official accreditation. The process of choosing a site is underway, and the Israeli government wants to open the embassy as soon as possible in order to foster the burgeoning business ties between the two countries.

A senior Israeli diplomat, Dror Gabbay, told Axios that Bahraini authorities greeted the delegation warmly and had been helpful with the ongoing process of establishing the embassy.

“It was all very natural and easygoing. I am not sure I would have believed you if you told me this would be the reality three months ago,” he commented.

However, security will be tight because of fears of a possible Iranian attack in retaliation for the recent assassination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which Iran has blamed on Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.