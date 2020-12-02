The Strange Palestinian Silence on the Iranian Assassination

Sometimes, the absence of news is news.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency didn’t even cover the story of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh when it first broke last week.

Wafa covers virtually every phone call that Mahmoud Abbas makes or receives, but there was no statement by him or any other Palestinian official denouncing Fakhrizadeh’s death or using it as a reason to paint Israel as a lawless aggressor, the way that Syria, Hezbollah, Hamas, and others have.

The UN and even the EU issued a statement condemning the hit. Of course, so did Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Therefore, the silence of the PLO is very interesting. As far as I’m aware, this silence has not been broken; but even if it has, the lack of quick condemnation is itself telling.

In my view, the reason seems to be that the PLO and Fatah are assuming that the US supported the hit. They likely do not want to make any waves before Joe Biden is sworn in as president; and they certainly don’t want to do anything to upset Trump between now and January 20 that could affect their relations with the US.

