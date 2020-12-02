The Strange Palestinian Silence on the Iranian Assassination

Wednesday, December 2nd | 16 Kislev 5781

December 2, 2020 5:48 am
0

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

The coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is seen during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 30, 2020. Photo: Iranian Defense Ministry / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Handout via Reuters.

Sometimes, the absence of news is news.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency didn’t even cover the story of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh when it first broke last week.

Wafa covers virtually every phone call that Mahmoud Abbas makes or receives, but there was no statement by him or any other Palestinian official denouncing Fakhrizadeh’s death or using it as a reason to paint Israel as a lawless aggressor, the way that Syria, Hezbollah, Hamas, and others have.

The UN and even the EU issued a statement condemning the hit. Of course, so did Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Therefore, the silence of the PLO is very interesting. As far as I’m aware, this silence has not been broken; but even if it has, the lack of quick condemnation is itself telling.

In my view, the reason seems to be that the PLO and Fatah are assuming that the US supported the hit. They likely do not want to make any waves before Joe Biden is sworn in as president; and they certainly don’t want to do anything to upset Trump between now and January 20 that could affect their relations with the US.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

