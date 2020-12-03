Bahrain to Label West Bank Goods ‘Made in Israel’

Bahrain’s Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani said Thursday that Israeli products from the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights can be labeled “Made in Israel.”

On an official trade delegation visit to the country, he maintained, “Without going into details and border lines, Israeli products or services … will be treated like Israeli,” reported The Jerusalem Post.

“We will recognize them as Israeli products,” he added.

Al Zayani explained that although his country would label products from what internationally is considered disputed territory, much of the trade between the two countries would not necessarily constitute tangible products, but rather goods and services from Israel’s tech sector.

While the United States recently revoked previous guidelines on labeling Israeli products in the West Bank, changing them from “made in the West Bank” to “Made in Israel,” the European Union continues to maintain a separate labeling policy.

“We will treat Israel and Israeli companies like we do Italian or German or Saudi companies, for that matter,” the minister said. “Israelis are as welcome as any other international company in Bahrain.”

During the visit, Al Zayani met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and Economy Minister Amir Peretz.