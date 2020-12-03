Prominent Saudi Columnists Praise Assassination of Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist

Prominent columnists in the Saudi press have praised the recent assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which the Tehran regime has blamed on Israel.

Although the precise details are sketchy, it is not disputed that Fakhrizadeh, considered the “father” of Iran’s nuclear program, was killed in his car on November 27 near Tehran. Iran immediately claimed Israel was responsible and promised revenge.

According to translations provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the Saudi media, which is generally influenced to some degree by the kingdom’s rulers, is praising the assassination and condemning Iran for its terrorism and nuclear ambitions.

In a Nov. 29, 2020 column in the Saudi daily Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Abdullah bin Bajad Otaibi said that Iran deserved what it got, writing, “Space does not permit me to list all the bombings and assassinations perpetrated by the Iranian regime or by its proxies, in the region and the world.”

“But what’s new is that now Iran’s rivals are using the same weapon of terrorism to pursue its members and allies inside Iran,” he noted. “Since this crime is one of the Iranian regime’s favorite weapons, some of its rivals apparently preferred to fight back by giving it a taste of its own medicine.”

In a Nov. 30 article in the Saudi daily Okaz, Mohammed Al-Saed called the assassination a positive event for all of humanity, saying, “The free world … is absolutely convinced that distancing every Iranian leader from the centers of decision-making benefits mankind and constitutes a message of peace for the entire region.”

“Disrupting the Iranian regime [in its pursuit of] acquiring nuclear weapons is a long-term service to mankind,” he asserted, “for it is inconceivable that a backward, oppressive, and terrorist regime should acquire nuclear weapons.”

He added of Iran, “Their record is replete with crimes.”

In a Nov. 30, 2020 column in Okaz, journalist Tariq Al-Homayed blasted countries such as Turkey which condemned the killing as hypocrites, calling them “essentially Iran’s partners in shedding Arab blood and in sowing destruction throughout our region, from Iraq through Syria to Lebanon and Yemen.”

“Iran could not have interfered in our region without [the help of] these agents and states that seek to destroy our stability and security, which once [collaborated with Iran] in secret and now do so openly,” he pointed out.

“It is important to keep tabs on them and denounce them, so as to document [their actions] and warn [people about them],” he added. “The murdered [scientist] … had planned to build a sectarian bomb and commit a crime in our region.”