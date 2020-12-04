Military Veteran Tony Gonzales, an Advocate of Peace Through Strength

JNS.org – Despite their attempts, Democrats did not flip any Republican seats in Texas in the Nov. 3 elections. This is especially true in the state’s 23rd Congressional District, which is a swing district that has been represented for almost five years by retiring Rep. Will Hurd.

Hurd’s successor, Tony Gonzales, won with 50.6 percent of the vote, while his Democratic opponent, Gina Jones, won 46.6 percent.

Gonzales can be described as an American success story. He related a traumatic childhood—abandoned at two months old by his father, his mother remarrying when he was 6 and spending time in a battered women’s shelter. He said he has lived on his own since he was 15.

Now in his early 40s and married with six children, the incoming legislator is no stranger to foreign policy, having served in the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan.

