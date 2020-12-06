NBC Developing Adaptation of Israeli TV Series About a Family Being Impacted by Their Son With Autism

NBC is developing an adaptation of the Israeli series “Yellow Peppers,” a drama about a family’s journey raising a young son who has autism, Deadline reported on Friday.

“Yellow Peppers,” from Keshet Broadcasting and July August Productions, was created by Keren Margalit and aired for two seasons in Israel between 2010-14. Several adaptations of the show have already been made, including the British version, “The A Word,” which aired three seasons on the BBC. Keshet Studios, the LA-based division of the Israeli media firm, and Universal TV, part of Universal Studio Group, first announced efforts to develop a US adaptation of the show last year.

Also called “The A Word,” NBCs adaptation is written by Arika Mittman, who also serves as the project’s executive producer with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, Alon Shtruzman for Keshet International and Karni Ziv for Keshet Broadcasting. Margalit also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Keshet Media Group CEO Avi Nir told Deadline last year that the US version of the show will be extremely personal. He said, “That series has to be very personal. It’s very emotional. It will be different and not different; the issues families are facing are similar but the characters are local and very different. From 40,000 feet, it might look the same, but if you look closely it’s different.”