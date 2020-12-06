On Third Anniversary of US Recognition of Jerusalem, Netanyahu Thanks Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the third anniversary of US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Sunday by expressing profuse thanks to outgoing president Donald Trump and hanging a copy of the proclamation on the wall of the cabinet room.

The proclamation, which Trump issued when he recognized Jerusalem and moved the US embassy there from Tel Aviv, will hang next to the 1948 proclamation by then-president Harry Truman recognizing the newly-established State of Israel.

“These two historic proclamations will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said. “They will never be forgotten by the Jewish people and by the Jewish state. They will be cherished for generations.”

Netanyahu also expressed thanks to Trump for recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and “legitimate rights” in the West Bank; as well as his proposed peace plan, helping forge the Abraham Accords with the UAE and Bahrain, and his policies to contain Iran.

“We in Israel are deeply grateful for all you have done for Jerusalem, for Israel, for bringing peace and for bringing the US-Israel alliance to unprecedented heights,” the prime minister said.

Noting that the Hanukkah holiday arrives this week, Netanyahu added, “Thanks to you, Mr. President, we, the descendants of the Maccabees, can celebrate that that alliance between the reborn Jewish state and the most powerful country on earth is stronger than ever.”

The US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, also spoke, saying Trump had “acknowledged the 3,000-year-old history of Jerusalem and its centrality to the Jewish people. And he actualized the will of the American people, whose leaders passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 by overwhelming bipartisan majorities.”

“In recognizing Jerusalem, President Trump also did something else. He sent a clear message to the world that the United States stands unflinchingly with its allies and that the United States bases its foreign policy on the truth, not on wishful thinking or on fantasy,” Friedman said.

“On behalf of President Trump and the United States of America, I thank you Mr. Prime Minister for your kind words and for making this proclamation part of the glorious history of the United States and Israel,” he added.