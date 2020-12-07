‘2020 Is Not 2015’: Israeli US Envoy Urges Biden to Forge ‘Common Policy’ on Iran With Israel and Arab Allies

Israel’s outgoing ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, said on Monday he hoped the incoming Biden administration would forge a “common policy” on Iran with Israel and Arab nations.

US President-elect Joe Biden has publicly expressed a willingness to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, but with certain caveats, including a desire to address Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional terror activities.

In an appearance on MSNBC‘s “Morning Joe” program, Dermer — whose term as ambassador will be ending in January, when he will be replaced by Gilad Erdan — said, “I would hope that the incoming administration would understand that 2020 is not 2015.”

“What we would hope the new administration would do is to speak to your allies in the region,” he added. “Speak to Israel, speak to the Arab states who are on the front lines.”

“When you’re preparing to do something with North Korea, you know what? You speak to Japan and you speak to South Korea — your allies in that region,” Dermer pointed out.

“Speak to Israel, speak to the Arab states, try to forge a common policy with us, because we are on the front lines, and we are in danger from an aggressive Iran,” he urged. “And I think if we can do that, a new administration can reach out to those allies in the region, I’m confident that we can try to forge a common policy that will allow us to move forward together.”