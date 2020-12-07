Monday, December 7th | 21 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Food Tech Company Helps Diabetics Improve Their Health

‘2020 Is Not 2015’: Israeli US Envoy Urges Biden to Forge ‘Common Policy’ on Iran With Israel and Arab Allies

West Bank: Stabbing Attack Thwarted at Qalandiya Checkpoint Near Jerusalem

French Lawyers Express Dismay at Downplaying of Antisemitism During Trial of Terror Suspects Linked to Jan. 2015 Attacks

Abu Dhabi Ruling Family Member Buys 50% Stake in Beitar Jerusalem Soccer Team

Ashes Said to Be of Nazi Victims at Dachau Buried in South Carolina Jewish Cemetery

Six Israeli Border Police Wounded When Riots Break Out During Arrest Raid Near Ramallah

Israel Can Link Middle East, European Ports, DP World Chairman Says

Senior IRGC Quds Force General Dies of COVID-19

Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Latest in Trump’s Inner Circle

December 7, 2020 1:38 pm
0

‘2020 Is Not 2015’: Israeli US Envoy Urges Biden to Forge ‘Common Policy’ on Iran With Israel and Arab Allies

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Ambassador to US Ron Dermer speaks at the Israeli-American Council National Conference in Washington, DC, Nov. 6, 2017. Photo: Perry Bindelglass.

Israel’s outgoing ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, said on Monday he hoped the incoming Biden administration would forge a “common policy” on Iran with Israel and Arab nations.

US President-elect Joe Biden has publicly expressed a willingness to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, but with certain caveats, including a desire to address Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional terror activities.

In an appearance on MSNBC‘s “Morning Joe” program, Dermer — whose term as ambassador will be ending in January, when he will be replaced by Gilad Erdan — said, “I would hope that the incoming administration would understand that 2020 is not 2015.”

“What we would hope the new administration would do is to speak to your allies in the region,” he added. “Speak to Israel, speak to the Arab states who are on the front lines.”

“When you’re preparing to do something with North Korea, you know what? You speak to Japan and you speak to South Korea — your allies in that region,” Dermer pointed out.

“Speak to Israel, speak to the Arab states, try to forge a common policy with us, because we are on the front lines, and we are in danger from an aggressive Iran,” he urged. “And I think if we can do that, a new administration can reach out to those allies in the region, I’m confident that we can try to forge a common policy that will allow us to move forward together.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.