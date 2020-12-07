Israeli Food Tech Company Helps Diabetics Improve Their Health

CTech – “Our company offers nutritional solutions that are based on specific gut microbiome bacteria, and whose personal clinical trials help each person design their own personalized nutrition plan that will lead to balancing their sugar levels,” said CEO of DayTwo Lihi Segal during the MindTheTech Tel Aviv Conference held by Calcalist. “We help the consumer directly and also work through the Clalit Health Fund (an Israeli healthcare insurance plan), the test is not only for diabetics, it’s for everyone.”

She added that “our program is available remotely and also Clalit has adapted it. You order a kit, take a sample, and send it in the mail. There isn’t any need to go to the doctor’s office, and you can speak to a dietician over video, so we are prepared for anything that could happen in coronavirus times.”

According to Segal, “when the coronavirus hit, it affected those who were sitting at home in quarantine and didn’t know what was happening or what to do. We all focused on the new reality, and quickly saw a situation develop where many people are becoming overweight, or being less healthy. We are seeing that during this period, those with underlying illnesses are more at risk and could be more affected by the complications of the coronavirus, such as diabetes. We are providing those people with a solution in wake of the current situation and it is a good one. We are seeing a rise in demand mainly for those people who have an underlying condition, there was an extensive debate during the quarantine once those people recognized that coronavirus could affect them more if they have an underlying condition.”

“In Israel we are more advanced than other places in the world. In the US the issue of telehealth is still in its early stages, and once the pandemic hit it jumped. Most companies that offered good solutions for remote health, and especially for those who treat diabetes, saw an opportunity arise. People looked for solutions for diabetes, or metabolic diseases, as well as for telehealth. In general, the health industry in the US has gotten a significant push. We wouldn’t be able to educate the market even over the course of five years,” Segal explains.

“I think that once you get used to something and it becomes easy to use, you don’t go back. Of course, there are people who will still need to come into health centers, but could receive assistance online if they are trying to leave their house less frequently,” she added. “People with diabetes come to health centers once a month, and this product accompanies them, and makes it easier. They don’t need to waste time, and it opens many options to them. They can test their insulin levels during work. Today, we’re focusing on diabetes, or prediabetes, but we are also examining expanding into the area of metabolic diseases. There are several problems like obesity, or extreme obesity, and we can help those people. Diabetes that’s under control helps people balance their blood sugar levels, and makes a person healthier. If you are a healthy person, you take care of your health. And if you’re ill, our product can improve your situation. We are seeing people whose insulin has dropped, and people whose levels have improved. This is all very important, and we see a significant future for it.”