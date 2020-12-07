Monday, December 7th | 22 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK’s Prince Charles Leads Tributes to ‘Light Unto Nations’ Lord Jonathan Sacks at Memorial Service

Israel’s i24NEWS and UAE’s Abu Dhabi Media Sign MoU to Collaborate

Renowned German Composer Hans Zimmer: Only Time Mother Said She Was Proud of Me Was After I Revealed I’m Jewish

Israeli Food Tech Company Helps Diabetics Improve Their Health

‘2020 Is Not 2015’: Israeli US Envoy Urges Biden to Forge ‘Common Policy’ on Iran With Israel and Arab Allies

West Bank: Stabbing Attack Thwarted at Qalandiya Checkpoint Near Jerusalem

French Lawyers Express Dismay at Downplaying of Antisemitism During Trial of Terror Suspects Linked to Jan. 2015 Attacks

Abu Dhabi Ruling Family Member Buys 50% Stake in Beitar Jerusalem Soccer Team

Ashes Said to Be of Nazi Victims at Dachau Buried in South Carolina Jewish Cemetery

Six Israeli Border Police Wounded When Riots Break Out During Arrest Raid Near Ramallah

December 7, 2020 3:08 pm
0

Israel’s i24NEWS and UAE’s Abu Dhabi Media Sign MoU to Collaborate

avatar by i24 News

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – i24NEWS, the international news network based in Israel, broadcasting in Arabic, English and French, and Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE’s leading public service broadcaster, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will see both media companies collaborate on multiple fronts including shared reporting and library content, as well as production exchange.

The MoU is in line with Abu Dhabi Media and i24NEWS’ aim to deliver innovative, audience-centric content, while enhancing and expanding the digital offering.

Frank Melloul, CEO and founder of i24NEWS, said: “As an international news network, we aspire to expand collaborations with platforms around the world. This is another step that will enable the expansion of our activities and we especially welcome it, as this is a leading partner in the Middle East, which we are covering extensively. This partnership between i24NEWS and Abu Dhabi Media illustrates the many possibilities that have opened up to us in the wake of the Abraham Accords. Such collaboration between two media outlets will benefit first and foremost our viewers around the world, who will receive comprehensive coverage and diverse voices that together optimally reflect the events in the new Middle East.”

AbdulRaheem Al Bateeh Al Nuaimi, acting general manager at Abu Dhabi Media said, “Abu Dhabi Media is always keen to work with media agencies and television service providers who seek to offer diverse and quality content with the highest levels of professionalism. This agreement is a reflection of our commitment towards the UAE vision as well as its ambitions by establishing strong and solid relationships with various institutions and media organizations on a regional and global level.”

He added, “The media industry requires strong strategic alliances to achieve sustainability, creativity as well as to enhance the quality of output. Our collaboration with i24NEWS will enable us to strengthen our respective production capabilities and provide distinctive media content.”

The MoU will enable both media organizations to provide shared news reporting through correspondents in UAE and Israel, with a focus on Arab language news reports and interviews. The two entities will also exchange content such as national reporting, documentaries, archival materials, in addition to technical cooperation in the field of news and television broadcasting technology.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.