West Bank: Stabbing Attack Thwarted at Qalandiya Checkpoint Near Jerusalem

December 7, 2020 1:30 pm
West Bank: Stabbing Attack Thwarted at Qalandiya Checkpoint Near Jerusalem

avatar by i24 News

An Israeli soldier stands guard near the scene of an attempted stabbing attack by a Palestinian terrorist near the Qalandiya checkpoint, June 20, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

i24 News – Israeli security forces thwarted an attempted stabbing attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem on Monday, early media reports suggested.

Initial reports suggest the assailant was shot and wounded, with no other casualties in the incident. He is said to be in moderate condition.

The suspect was spotted by the security personnel as he approached the crossing intended for vehicles. After being told to stop several times, he was shot during the arrest.

The incident comes after clashes at the Qalandiya refugee camp between Israeli Border Police and Palestinians during a daytime arrest.

After Israeli security forces arrived at the camp to arrest three people wanted over suspected involvement in car theft, local residents started to lob concrete slabs and other heavy objects at the police.

An officer opened fire, leaving four Palestinians wounded; according to Palestinian reports, three of those are in serious condition.

On the Israeli side, six police officers sustained wounds, according to the authorities.

