Cruz Reintroduces Bill to Label Muslim Brotherhood as Terrorist Group

December 8, 2020 10:10 am
Cruz Reintroduces Bill to Label Muslim Brotherhood as Terrorist Group

JNS.org

US Senator Ted Cruz. Photo: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has reintroduced a bill that calls on the US State Department to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

His office announced on Dec. 2 that the senator is again pushing for the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act, which requires the State Department to report to Congress about whether the transnational Sunni Islamist organization founded in Egypt meets the legal criteria for designation.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Pat Roberts (R-Kan.).

“I am proud to reintroduce this bill and to advance America’s fight against radical Islamic terrorism,” said Cruz in a statement released by his office. “I commend the current administration’s work calling terrorism by its name and combating the spread of this potent threat, and I look forward to receiving the additional information this new bill requests from the Department of State.

