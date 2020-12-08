Tuesday, December 8th | 22 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Beitar Jerusalem’s New Emirati Co-Owner Opens Door to Arab Players

Fintech Company Joins Israeli Unicorn Club by Tripling Valuation in Two Years to Reach $2.5 Billion

Israel Adds 1,837 New Coronavirus Infections, Positive Test Rate at 2.8%

Banner Over Busy Tehran Street Reads, ‘Thank You, Mossad’

Greek Police Arrest Antisemitic Vandal Who Defaced Jewish Cemetery and Holocaust Monument

Sotheby’s Slaps $258 Million Price Tag on Caesarea Mansion

Report: Investment in Israeli Companies to Reach Record $10 Billion Despite Pandemic

Moody’s Reaffirms Israel’s A1 Credit Rating

In First, IAF Chief Names Female Officer as Bureau Chief

GOP Congress Members Move to Ensure US Embassy in Jerusalem Stays Put

December 8, 2020 6:54 am
0

Israel to Get Initial Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Shipment on Thursday, Minister Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Small bottles labeled with ‘Vaccine COVID-19’ stickers and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken on April 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic.

Israel will receive a first shipment of Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccines on Thursday and will administer them to the elderly and other high-risk populations, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech last month agreed to provide Israel with 8 million doses of the vaccine, which Britain on Tuesday became the first country to administer.

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen confirmed media reports that a first batch would be flown to Tel Aviv from Chicago on Thursday.

Those doses would be given to at-risk populations, mainly those over 60-years-old, Cohen said in an interview with Army Radio. He gave no start date for the inoculations or details of the size of the batch.

Related coverage

December 8, 2020 11:06 am
0

Fintech Company Joins Israeli Unicorn Club by Tripling Valuation in Two Years to Reach $2.5 Billion

CTech - The Israeli unicorn club has a new member, with fintech company eToro recently surging to a valuation of...

Public broadcaster Kan said it would contain 110,000 doses.

Israel, with a population of 9 million, has reported 347,497 coronavirus cases and 2,925 deaths.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.