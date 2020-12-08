Tuesday, December 8th | 23 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Some of Those Involved in Killing of Iranian Nuclear Scientist Arrested, Official Says

Senior Member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party Breaks Away as Israeli Election Beckons

Netherlands Review Body Urges More ‘Humanity and Goodwill’ Toward Heirs of Art Works Looted by Nazis

Swiss Jews Increasingly Concerned by Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories Driven by Coronavirus Fears

Report: Progressive CUNY Faculty Group Scheduled Meeting on Shabbat to Exclude Orthodox Jewish Professor

Republican US Senate Leader Urges Support for Trump’s Massive UAE Arms Sale

‘Tehran’ Star Liraz Charhi Performs Favorite Iranian Song for Virtual Event

Beitar Jerusalem’s New Emirati Co-Owner Opens Door to Arab Players

Fintech Company Joins Israeli Unicorn Club by Tripling Valuation in Two Years to Reach $2.5 Billion

Israel Adds 1,837 New Coronavirus Infections, Positive Test Rate at 2.8%

December 8, 2020 3:08 pm
0

Swiss Jews Increasingly Concerned by Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories Driven by Coronavirus Fears

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Swiss city of Zurich. Photo: MadGeographer via Wikimedia Commons.

The Jewish community in Switzerland is increasingly concerned by the spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories connected to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research by the Zurich-based Foundation Against Racism and Antisemitism.

The foundation highlighted the presence on social media of memes linking Jewish influence with the spread of the virus, as well as the presence — also seen in Germany, France and other European countries — of Nazi and Holocaust-related images at demonstrations against social distancing organized by extremist groups.

In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper on Monday, Dina Wyler — the foundation’s managing director — said a general feeling of insecurity boosted the need to look for a scapegoat for society’s ills.

“Unfortunately, this scapegoat is often Jewish,” Wyler noted. “Antisemitism never went away, but it became less socially acceptable. Now the boundaries of what one can say have shifted.”

Related coverage

December 8, 2020 3:38 pm
0

Netherlands Review Body Urges More ‘Humanity and Goodwill’ Toward Heirs of Art Works Looted by Nazis

A new report from an official body in the Netherlands has urged the Dutch government to show more "humanity and...

Wyler said that Jews in Switzerland perceived antisemitism as a major problem, with most reports to the foundation involving damage to property and insulting statements.

“Physical violence such as that in Germany is very rare in Switzerland,” Wyler said.

Wyler said that greater education was needed to counter the manipulation of the Holocaust by coronavirus protesters.

“When people with yellow Jewish badges appeared at anti-coronavirus rallies in Zurich, Basel and Lachen in recent weeks, the other demonstrators should have reacted,” she said. “They should have made it clear that comparing state-orchestrated genocide to restaurant closures and people wearing masks is going too far.”

The foundation has set up a website — “Stopantisemitismus” — for the reporting of antisemitic incidents.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.