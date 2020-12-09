Wednesday, December 9th | 23 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Pop Icon Boy George Claps Back at BDS Activists in Duet With Israeli Singer

Jewish ‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs Creates Children’s Hanukkah Song for Disney

Medieval Antisemitic Carvings on German Churches Should Be Explained, Not Removed, Expert Panel Recommends

Neo-Nazi Linked to Violent Racist Group ‘The Base’ Sentenced to Five Years Imprisonment by Maryland Judge

Palestinian TV Show Features Song Explicitly Calling for Murder of Israelis

Senior PLO Official Ashrawi to Resign, Calls for Palestinian Political Reforms

Report: 268,000 More Israeli Families Living in Poverty Since Pandemic Onset

Israeli President, Slovenian Premier Hold Working Meeting

Hanukkah Candle-Lighting on Facebook, Events on Zoom to Connect Jews Worldwide

From Homeless to Congress, Florida’s Kat Cammack is Ready to Stand With Israel

December 9, 2020 10:50 am
0

Israeli President, Slovenian Premier Hold Working Meeting

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv on Nov. 24, 2019. Photo: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin held a working meeting on Tuesday with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, who is currently visiting Israel.

Rivlin began the meeting by expressing his condolences to and support for those in Slovenia affected by COVID-19, according to an official statement.

The president went on to say, “I would like to thank you and your government for your support of Israel and for standing with us against threats to our security. Slovenia’s designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization sends a clear and important message to the whole world.”

Prime Minister Janša thanked Rivlin for his remarks and warm welcome, noting that relations between the two countries are important to Slovenia and that every effort will be made to continue strengthening them.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.