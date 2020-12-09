Israeli President, Slovenian Premier Hold Working Meeting

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin held a working meeting on Tuesday with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, who is currently visiting Israel.

Rivlin began the meeting by expressing his condolences to and support for those in Slovenia affected by COVID-19, according to an official statement.

The president went on to say, “I would like to thank you and your government for your support of Israel and for standing with us against threats to our security. Slovenia’s designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization sends a clear and important message to the whole world.”

Prime Minister Janša thanked Rivlin for his remarks and warm welcome, noting that relations between the two countries are important to Slovenia and that every effort will be made to continue strengthening them.