Jewish ‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs Creates Children’s Hanukkah Song for Disney
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway star Daveed Diggs has created a new holiday song for the Disney Channel titled “Puppy for Hanukkah.”
The hip-hop song, about a young boy who hopes to receive a puppy as a Hanukkah present, features vocals by the “Hamilton” star, whose mother is Jewish.
It was written and produced by Diggs with his longtime friends and creative partners William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes.
The track’s music video features three boys lip synching the song’s lyrics as one opens his gifts through the eight days of Hanukkah to see if he gets a puppy.
In the song, the 38-year-old Diggs also sings the Hebrew prayer for lighting Hanukkah candles.
“I was honored when Disney Channel approached me to come up with a fresh Hanukkah tune and embraced the opportunity to share my love of music and a little piece of my culture,” said Diggs in a press release.
Steven Vincent, vice president of music and soundtracks at Disney Branded Television, said,”Daveed, William and Jonathan created a Hanukkah song for the ages that’s inventive, humorous and relevant as it celebrates the Miracle of Lights, the diverse world we live in, and the universal joy when a family adopts a pet into a child’s life.”
The music video for “Puppy for Hanukkah” premiered on DisneyMusicVEVO on Dec. 4 and will rotate on Disney Channel and in Disney Stores nationwide this month.
Watch the music video below: