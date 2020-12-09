Jewish ‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs Creates Children’s Hanukkah Song for Disney

Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway star Daveed Diggs has created a new holiday song for the Disney Channel titled “Puppy for Hanukkah.”

The hip-hop song, about a young boy who hopes to receive a puppy as a Hanukkah present, features vocals by the “Hamilton” star, whose mother is Jewish.

It was written and produced by Diggs with his longtime friends and creative partners William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes.

The track’s music video features three boys lip synching the song’s lyrics as one opens his gifts through the eight days of Hanukkah to see if he gets a puppy.

In the song, the 38-year-old Diggs also sings the Hebrew prayer for lighting Hanukkah candles.