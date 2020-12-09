Wednesday, December 9th | 24 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Judge Silences Neo-Nazi Gunman Who Attacked Synagogue on Yom Kippur After He Denies Holocaust

Trump Administration Plans to Release List of BDS Groups

Norwegian Parliament Endorses Cutting Aid to Palestinians Over Antisemitism and Incitement in Educational Materials

UK Pop Icon Boy George Claps Back at BDS Activists in Duet With Israeli Singer

Jewish ‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs Creates Children’s Hanukkah Song for Disney

Medieval Antisemitic Carvings on German Churches Should Be Explained, Not Removed, Expert Panel Recommends

Neo-Nazi Linked to Violent Racist Group ‘The Base’ Sentenced to Five Years Imprisonment by Maryland Judge

Palestinian TV Show Features Song Explicitly Calling for Murder of Israelis

Senior PLO Official Ashrawi to Resign, Calls for Palestinian Political Reforms

Report: 268,000 More Israeli Families Living in Poverty Since Pandemic Onset

December 9, 2020 3:28 pm
0

Trump Administration Plans to Release List of BDS Groups

avatar by JNS.org

Signs at a pro-BDS protest in New York. Photo: Reuters / Carlo Allegri.

JNS.org – The Trump administration plans to release a list of organizations that support the anti-Israel BDS movement, a senior Trump administration official told JNS.

The groups are still in the works and being decided this month, according to the official.

The move follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement last month in Israel that America would withdraw funding from groups that support the BDS movement, which he called “anti-Semitic.”

In a statement released by the State Department afterwards, Pompeo said he has instructed the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, led by Elan Carr, “to identify organizations that engage in, or otherwise support, the Global BDS Campaign” in which Carr’s office “will consider whether an organization is engaged in actions that are politically motivated and are intended to penalize, or otherwise limit, commercial relations specifically with Israel or persons doing business in Israel or in any territory controlled by Israel.”

Related coverage

December 9, 2020 3:54 pm
0

German Judge Silences Neo-Nazi Gunman Who Attacked Synagogue on Yom Kippur After He Denies Holocaust

The neo-Nazi on trial in Germany for an attempted massacre in October 2019 of worshipers attending Yom Kippur services in...

He continued: “To ensure that department funds are not spent in a manner that is inconsistent with our government’s commitment to combat anti-Semitism, the State Department will review the use of its funds to confirm that they are not supporting the Global BDS Campaign. Furthermore, the State Department will conduct a review of options consistent with applicable law to ensure that its foreign assistance funding is not provided to foreign organizations engaged in anti-Semitic BDS activities.”

Aside from government-funding issues, the purpose behind the list is to issue a “public condemnation” of the anti-Israel movement, according to the official.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.