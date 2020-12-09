Wednesday, December 9th | 23 Kislev 5781

December 9, 2020 10:03 am
Trump Plans to Appoint Six Individuals to US Holocaust Memorial Council

avatar by JNS.org

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Photo: Phil Kalina/Flickr.

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint six individuals to the US Holocaust Memorial Council.

Those named to the council, which is the governing body of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, include David Marchick, who served as the Deputy US Assistant Secretary of State in the Clinton administration; Republican strategist Jeffrey Miller, founder and CEO of Miller Strategies; US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam S. Boehler; Miami Beach investor Jimmy Resnick; former US Housing and Urban Development General Deputy Assistant Secretary Daniel Resnick; and Jared L. Smith of Florida, who is currently a staff assistant in the office of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and in the US State Department’s Bureau of European And Eurasian Affairs.

The appointments, which are made by US presidents during their terms, are slated to become official in the next few weeks.

In October, Trump appointed real estate executive Loren Flaum and South Carolina Ports Authority Chairman Bill Stern to the council as well.

