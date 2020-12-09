Wednesday, December 9th | 23 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Pop Icon Boy George Claps Back at BDS Activists in Duet With Israeli Singer

Jewish ‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs Creates Children’s Hanukkah Song for Disney

Medieval Antisemitic Carvings on German Churches Should Be Explained, Not Removed, Expert Panel Recommends

Neo-Nazi Linked to Violent Racist Group ‘The Base’ Sentenced to Five Years Imprisonment by Maryland Judge

Palestinian TV Show Features Song Explicitly Calling for Murder of Israelis

Senior PLO Official Ashrawi to Resign, Calls for Palestinian Political Reforms

Report: 268,000 More Israeli Families Living in Poverty Since Pandemic Onset

Israeli President, Slovenian Premier Hold Working Meeting

Hanukkah Candle-Lighting on Facebook, Events on Zoom to Connect Jews Worldwide

From Homeless to Congress, Florida’s Kat Cammack is Ready to Stand With Israel

December 9, 2020 10:14 am
0

Turkey’s Erdogan to Discuss US Strains When Biden Takes Office

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party, during a meeting at parliament, in Ankara, Turkey, March 4, 2020. Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Office / Handout via Reuters.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss strained US relations with President-elect Joe Biden when he takes office, playing down the possibility of sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems.

Bilateral ties have been hit by Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, differences in policy on Syria and the detention of US consulate employees and citizens in Turkey.

“We don’t find the statements they (the US administration) make and the actions they take regarding our arms procurements to be nice. We especially don’t find their approach in northern Syria to be right,” Erdogan said.

Speaking to reporters before traveling to Azerbaijan, he said that it was too early to comment on the incoming US administration under Biden, who has criticized Erdogan’s policies.

Related coverage

December 9, 2020 11:14 am
0

Palestinian TV Show Features Song Explicitly Calling for Murder of Israelis

JNS.org - A song inciting Palestinians to carry out terrorist attacks against Israelis was aired in recent weeks on official...

“Let Mr. Biden take office. Once he assumes office, we will surely sit down and discuss certain things with Mr. Biden. Just like we sat and talked in the United States or Turkey in the past, we will discuss these again,” he said.

Ankara’s purchase last year of the S-400s from Moscow raised the prospect of US sanctions early next year if Congress approves a defense spending bill including language requiring the president to sanction Turkey. The House of Representatives passed the bill on Tuesday.

“In diplomacy, a path is found to these issues by talking and meeting. (…) I believe we will manage this period very differently with the United States,” Erdogan said, playing down the prospect of sanctions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.