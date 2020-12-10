Thursday, December 10th | 24 Kislev 5781

Aliens Are in Touch With US and Israel, Ex-Israeli Space Security Chief Claims

December 10, 2020 10:59 am
Aliens Are in Touch With US and Israel, Ex-Israeli Space Security Chief Claims

avatar by i24 News

An image of the Earth and Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft en route to the Moon. Photo: screenshot.

i24 News – Aliens are real and they have long maintained contacts with the United States and Israel, a former Israeli space security chief claimed recently.

In an interview with Yediot Aharonot published earlier this week, Prof. Haim Eshed said that there is a Galactic Federation out there in the universe, and it has been in touch with the US and the Jewish state.

Some of these contacts are maintained via a secret underground base on Mars, where both US and alien officials are present, he said.

The academic claimed that US President Donald Trump knows about extraterrestrial life and was about to reveal its existence to the world — but the Federation purportedly prevented that as it deems that humanity is not prepared for such knowledge yet.

The ex-official also said that he was unveiling all of this now because of his clout in academia, adding he would have been put in hospital over such remarks five years ago.

In November, Israeli novelist and literary critic Hagar Yanai published a book shedding more light on Eshed’s revelations and claims.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon officially released three short videos capturing encounters with unknown flying objects.

The US Defense Department also formed the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force to research such encounters, and President Trump established the US Space Force in late 2019.

