December 10, 2020 12:54 pm
Foo Fighters Frontman, Producer Team Up to Release ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Series of Eight Song Covers

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Dave Grohl. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl and Jewish producer Greg Kurstin announced on Wednesday that they would release a series of song covers to celebrate Hanukkah called “The Hanukkah Sessions.”

They plan to share eight covers of songs by Jewish artists this month, one for each day of Hanukkah, which begins Thursday night and ends next Friday, Dec. 18.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah, for you. So we hope you enjoy. Happy Hanukkah” Grohl, who is not Jewish, said about the project in a teaser video.

“With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah (sic) extra-special this year,” he wrote in a post on the official Twitter page of the Foo Fighters. “Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.”

The first song from the series was expected to be released on Thursday.

