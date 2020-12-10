New Recruits Give Israel’s ‘Eyes in the Sky’ a Female Perspective

JNS.org – Among the 25 cadets who completed the Israeli Air Force’s UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) Operational Training Course on Wednesday at the Palmahim airbase in southern Israel were five female graduates.

The remote-controlled UAVs have been part of the IAF’s arsenal for years now, but are playing an increasingly valuable role in its missions.

The Zik Squadron operates two different aircraft: the “Zik” Hermes 450 and “Kochav” (Star) Hermes 900. The UAV operator’s course spans six months.

The IAF’s UAV Corps “represent the majority of the air force’s flight time, and is an integral part of all operational activity,” said Lieutenant S., one of the women graduates.

