Thursday, December 10th | 24 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

World Leaders Send Well-Wishes to Jewish People Ahead of Hanukkah

‘Peace Has Never Shone Brighter Than Today in Middle East’: Israeli PM Hails Morocco Normalization Deal

Israel’s Campaign Against Iran in Syria Is Working, but ‘We Still Have a Long Way to Go,’ IDF Chief Says

On First Anniversary of Antisemitic Atrocity at Kosher Market, Jersey City Declares ‘No Place for Hate’

Foo Fighters Frontman, Producer Team Up to Release ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Series of Eight Song Covers

Report: Pence Slated to Make Israel Visit Ahead of Biden Inauguration

Police in Idaho Investigating Vandalism of Anne Frank Statue With Nazi Symbols

Israel, Morocco Agree to Normalize Relations in Latest US-Brokered Deal

‘The Flow of Japanese Companies and Investors to Israel Started Long Before We Established Ties With the Gulf States’

Israeli Government Launches Fund to Promote Normalization With Arab Countries

December 10, 2020 3:14 pm
0

World Leaders Send Well-Wishes to Jewish People Ahead of Hanukkah

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A giant menorah is lit up to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Christopher Pike.

Leaders across the globe issued well-wishes to the Jewish people on Thursday ahead of the start of Hanukkah.

US President Donald Trump stated, “During this holiday season, the First Lady and I send our warmest greetings to the millions of Jewish people in the United States and around the world as they begin the celebration of Hanukkah and the miracle that kept the flames of the menorah burning in the Second Temple for eight nights.”

“The candle-lighting tradition that began over 2,000 years ago is rooted in perseverance and faith — two virtues that are indicative of the Jewish culture and the Jewish faith,” he added.

“This year’s observance of the Festival of Lights comes at a time when the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel has never been stronger,” Trump asserted. “Over the past four years, my Administration has stood in unwavering solidarity with the Jewish people.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “To Jewish people across our United Kingdom and all around the world — #ChanukahSameach!”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Chag Hannukkah Sameach to the friendly people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world. May the festival bring peace and light in our lives and kindle more warmth to the relationship between our people.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “Wishing Jews across the country and around the world a happy Hanukkah. I know you’re finding new ways to connect this year, and I hope you all stay safe and healthy as you celebrate. Chag Hanukkah Sameach!”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.