World Leaders Send Well-Wishes to Jewish People Ahead of Hanukkah

Leaders across the globe issued well-wishes to the Jewish people on Thursday ahead of the start of Hanukkah.

US President Donald Trump stated, “During this holiday season, the First Lady and I send our warmest greetings to the millions of Jewish people in the United States and around the world as they begin the celebration of Hanukkah and the miracle that kept the flames of the menorah burning in the Second Temple for eight nights.”

“The candle-lighting tradition that began over 2,000 years ago is rooted in perseverance and faith — two virtues that are indicative of the Jewish culture and the Jewish faith,” he added.

“This year’s observance of the Festival of Lights comes at a time when the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel has never been stronger,” Trump asserted. “Over the past four years, my Administration has stood in unwavering solidarity with the Jewish people.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “To Jewish people across our United Kingdom and all around the world — #ChanukahSameach!”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Chag Hannukkah Sameach to the friendly people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world. May the festival bring peace and light in our lives and kindle more warmth to the relationship between our people.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “Wishing Jews across the country and around the world a happy Hanukkah. I know you’re finding new ways to connect this year, and I hope you all stay safe and healthy as you celebrate. Chag Hanukkah Sameach!”